ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They presently have a $32.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $30.00. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 9.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VIAC. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised ViacomCBS from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on ViacomCBS in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ViacomCBS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.29.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAC opened at $35.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.10. ViacomCBS has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $43.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.79.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. ViacomCBS’s revenue was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ViacomCBS will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Dede Lea sold 10,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $312,828.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,691.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIAC. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth $1,432,855,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 215.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,115,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,602,000 after acquiring an additional 24,675,148 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,209,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,097,000 after acquiring an additional 901,304 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth $259,580,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 4.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,604,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,012,000 after acquiring an additional 339,116 shares in the last quarter. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

