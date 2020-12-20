WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.00.

WhiteHorse Finance stock opened at $13.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.54 and a 200 day moving average of $10.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.38. WhiteHorse Finance has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $14.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The investment management company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $16.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.41 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 9.08%. On average, analysts predict that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a yield of 13.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.42%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHF. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 17.7% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 14.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the third quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 132.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 13,206 shares in the last quarter.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

