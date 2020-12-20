Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Downgraded by Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have $150.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on VRNS. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $134.55.

Shares of Varonis Systems stock opened at $161.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of -56.95 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.59. Varonis Systems has a 52-week low of $48.95 and a 52-week high of $164.57.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 97.77%. The firm had revenue of $76.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Varonis Systems will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,457,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gili Iohan sold 7,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,000,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,664 shares of company stock worth $2,293,104. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRNS. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 790.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

