DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Stock Rating Lowered by Stifel Nicolaus

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They presently have a $52.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential downside of 1.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Barclays lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.93.

XRAY stock opened at $52.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.22. The stock has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -228.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1 year low of $31.58 and a 1 year high of $60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $895.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Willie A. Deese sold 10,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $510,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,088.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.1% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,609 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the third quarter worth $3,872,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the third quarter worth $225,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 25.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 366,019 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,008,000 after buying an additional 75,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 88,719 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,880,000 after buying an additional 5,329 shares during the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

