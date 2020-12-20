Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $113.00 price objective (down from $147.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $83.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zillow Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.60.

Shares of NASDAQ Z opened at $135.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.29. Zillow Group has a 1 year low of $20.04 and a 1 year high of $141.13. The company has a market capitalization of $31.46 billion, a PE ratio of -68.98 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 10.08.

In other Zillow Group news, Director Erik C. Blachford sold 88,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total value of $10,042,082.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,543.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 4,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.58, for a total transaction of $414,734.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,185,046.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 651,978 shares of company stock worth $70,593,469 over the last ninety days. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 55.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Zillow Group by 195.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

