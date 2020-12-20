BidaskClub Downgrades Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) to Buy

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ZBRA. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $280.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.89.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $373.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $354.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $291.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Zebra Technologies has a 12-month low of $150.06 and a 12-month high of $388.92. The firm has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.03 and a beta of 1.54.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.46. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 1,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.80, for a total value of $446,497.20. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 42,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.02, for a total transaction of $14,537,560.10. Over the last three months, insiders sold 85,732 shares of company stock valued at $30,271,308. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,207,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 116.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 56,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,322,000 after purchasing an additional 30,478 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 6,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 185.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,056,000 after purchasing an additional 18,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

