$0.52 EPS Expected for Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) will announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Westlake Chemical Partners’ earnings. Westlake Chemical Partners posted earnings per share of $0.49 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Partners will report full-year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $1.98. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.00 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Westlake Chemical Partners.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 6.41%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded Westlake Chemical Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Westlake Chemical Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WLKP. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 2.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 514,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,598,000 after purchasing an additional 14,237 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 19.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,612,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WLKP stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.55. The stock had a trading volume of 152,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,591. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 12-month low of $10.31 and a 12-month high of $26.48. The company has a market cap of $793.62 million, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.89. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.4714 per share. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. This is a boost from Westlake Chemical Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.78%.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

