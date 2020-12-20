Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Johnson Rice

Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the natural resource company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Freeport-McMoRan from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a conviction-buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.13.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $24.63 on Wednesday. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $25.43. The stock has a market cap of $35.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -273.64 and a beta of 2.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.80 and its 200 day moving average is $16.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 24,500 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $475,790.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,099.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 467,887 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $11,776,715.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,724,573 shares in the company, valued at $93,747,502.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 977,387 shares of company stock valued at $24,508,456. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 137.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,538 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

