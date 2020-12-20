Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Oppenheimer

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) had its target price upped by Oppenheimer from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Arcosa’s FY2021 earnings at $2.34 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CJS Securities lowered Arcosa from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Gabelli lowered Arcosa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. G.Research lowered Arcosa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. ValuEngine lowered Arcosa from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Arcosa from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.50.

NYSE ACA opened at $53.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.95. Arcosa has a twelve month low of $28.14 and a twelve month high of $57.26.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $490.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.00 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 6.09%. Research analysts expect that Arcosa will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. Arcosa’s payout ratio is 8.51%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACA. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates, trench shields, shoring products, and specialty milled or processed materials that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

