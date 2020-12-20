$725.48 Million in Sales Expected for Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) to announce sales of $725.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Scientific Games’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $756.88 million and the lowest is $689.80 million. Scientific Games reported sales of $863.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Scientific Games will report full year sales of $2.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.77 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.04 billion to $3.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Scientific Games.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $698.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.59 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SGMS shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Scientific Games in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

Shares of Scientific Games stock opened at $40.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.33. Scientific Games has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $43.87.

In other news, Chairman Ronald O. Perelman sold 4,700,000 shares of Scientific Games stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $131,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Ronald O. Perelman sold 9,417,062 shares of Scientific Games stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $263,677,736.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,617,061 shares of company stock valued at $465,277,708. 40.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGMS. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the third quarter worth about $327,503,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Scientific Games by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,417,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,755,000 after acquiring an additional 113,568 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Scientific Games by 747.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,040,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681,942 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Scientific Games by 1,331.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,326,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,203,000 after buying an additional 2,163,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Scientific Games by 8,147.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,334,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,639,000 after buying an additional 1,318,770 shares in the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

