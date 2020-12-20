Financial Analysis: GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) versus Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN)

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) and Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GTY Technology and Phunware’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GTY Technology $36.44 million 6.61 -$97.37 million N/A N/A Phunware $19.15 million 2.72 -$12.87 million ($0.35) -3.03

Phunware has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GTY Technology.

Volatility and Risk

GTY Technology has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Phunware has a beta of 14.38, indicating that its share price is 1,338% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares GTY Technology and Phunware’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GTY Technology -78.50% -0.45% -0.33% Phunware -104.60% -445.58% -47.31%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for GTY Technology and Phunware, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GTY Technology 0 1 2 0 2.67 Phunware 0 1 1 0 2.50

GTY Technology presently has a consensus target price of $6.83, suggesting a potential upside of 51.85%. Phunware has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 277.36%. Given Phunware’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Phunware is more favorable than GTY Technology.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.5% of GTY Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.5% of Phunware shares are held by institutional investors. 17.2% of GTY Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.9% of Phunware shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

GTY Technology beats Phunware on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

GTY Technology Company Profile

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. operates as a software as a service company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector, in North America. The company develops software technologies for the procurement and vendor or supplier sourcing industry in government, public sector, and various highly-regulated commercial vertical markets; content, digital services, and integrated payments via a software-as-a-service platform for government agencies and utility companies. It also develops cloud-based grants management and cost allocation software for state, local, and tribal governments; builds software to streamline municipal permissions and licenses; offers budgeting software, performance management, and transparency and data visualization solutions; and provides public sector budgeting software and consulting services. GTY Technology Holdings Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Phunware Company Profile

Phunware, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides multiscreen-as-a-service (MaaS) enterprise cloud platform for mobile devices worldwide. Its platform enables brands to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios. The company offers platforms as software-as-a-service, application transactions media, and data licensing. Its product portfolio comprises enterprise mobile software, including content management, location-based services, marketing automation, business intelligence and analytics, alerts, notifications and messaging, audience engagement, and audience monetization, as well as vertical solutions, which are off-the-shelf, iOS-, and Android-based mobile application portfolios, solutions, and services; and cryptonetworking, as well as MaaS software application frameworks that pre-integrates all of its MaaS software ingredients for use within mobile application portfolios, solutions, and services. The company also offers application transactions for mobile audience building, user acquisition application discovery, audience engagement, and audience monetization, which includes re-occurring and one-time transactional media purchases through insertion orders. In addition, it provides data, including re-occurring and one-time application transaction media campaigns and recurring data licensing for one-to-one, indoor and outdoor, and consumer targeting across global position system, high-and low-density Wifi, and physical and virtual beacons. The company has partnership with GAIN Innovation for government contract bids in Texas. Phunware, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

