Analyzing FFP Partners (OTCMKTS:XXFPL) and Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA)

FFP Partners (OTCMKTS:XXFPL) and Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares FFP Partners and Murphy USA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FFP Partners N/A N/A N/A Murphy USA 3.14% 45.51% 14.02%

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for FFP Partners and Murphy USA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FFP Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A Murphy USA 1 1 0 0 1.50

Murphy USA has a consensus price target of $128.67, indicating a potential downside of 3.60%. Given Murphy USA’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Murphy USA is more favorable than FFP Partners.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FFP Partners and Murphy USA’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FFP Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Murphy USA $14.03 billion 0.27 $154.80 million $5.23 25.52

Murphy USA has higher revenue and earnings than FFP Partners.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.5% of Murphy USA shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of FFP Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of Murphy USA shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

FFP Partners has a beta of 6.56, meaning that its share price is 556% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Murphy USA has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Murphy USA beats FFP Partners on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FFP Partners

FFP Partners, L.P. operates as a limited partnership firm. Its sole general partner is FFP Real Estate Trust whose real properties are owned, and its rental activities are conducted, by FFP Properties, its operating subsidiary. The company owns a 60% partnership interest in FFP Properties and serves as its sole general partner. FFP Partners was founded in 1986.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc. engages in the marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 1,489 gasoline stores, including 1,161 Murphy USA and 328 Murphy Express stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

