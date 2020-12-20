CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) Hits New 1-Year High at $113.37

Shares of CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $113.37 and last traded at $112.81, with a volume of 2299 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $111.00.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CONMED currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.23, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $237.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.91 million. CONMED had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 11.18%. On average, research analysts predict that CONMED Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CONMED news, VP Terence M. Berge sold 10,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total value of $1,038,531.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,481.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 2,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $264,764.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,051 shares in the company, valued at $25,301,375.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,258 shares of company stock worth $5,012,209. Insiders own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CONMED during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CONMED during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $590,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of CONMED during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,097,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of CONMED by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,102 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CONMED during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $409,000.

About CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD)

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

