APi Group (NYSE:APG) Hits New 12-Month High at $18.17

APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.17 and last traded at $18.01, with a volume of 8311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.85.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of APi Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised APi Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on APi Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.27.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.21 million. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that APi Group Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in APi Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of APi Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of APi Group during the third quarter worth $658,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of APi Group during the third quarter worth $996,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in APi Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Company Profile (NYSE:APG)

APi Group Corporation provides commercial life safety solutions and industrial specialty services. The company offers specialty contracting services and solutions to the energy industry focused on transmission and distribution in the United States and Canada; and industrial services, including the retrofit and upgrading of existing pipeline facilities.

