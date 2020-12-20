Black Iron Inc. (BKI.TO) (TSE:BKI) Trading 11.5% Higher

Black Iron Inc. (BKI.TO) (TSE:BKI)’s share price shot up 11.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.34. 629,262 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 481,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.13. The company has a market cap of C$89.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.95.

Black Iron Inc operates as an iron ore exploration and development company. The company holds a 100% interest in the Shymanivske iron ore project, which covers an area of 2.56 square kilometers located in Krivyi Rih, Ukraine. Black Iron Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

