Microbix Biosystems Inc. (MBX.TO) (TSE:MBX) Shares Gap Down to $0.41

Microbix Biosystems Inc. (MBX.TO) (TSE:MBX)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.41, but opened at $0.39. Microbix Biosystems Inc. (MBX.TO) shares last traded at $0.37, with a volume of 179,301 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$42.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.28, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.32.

In other news, Director Peter Martin Blecher purchased 129,500 shares of Microbix Biosystems Inc. (MBX.TO) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 744,707 shares in the company, valued at C$268,094.52. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 240,000 shares of company stock worth $87,636.

Microbix Biosystems Inc, a life science company, manufactures viral and bacterial antigens and reagents for the diagnostics industry worldwide. The company produces infectious disease antigens, including viral, bacterial, and parasitic products, which are used in various applications, such as immunodiagnostic assays comprising ELISA, chemiluminescent automated immunoassays, immunohistochemistry, immunofluorescence, latex agglutination, rapid tests, and flow cytometry.

