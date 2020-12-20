PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) Shares Gap Down to $1.83

PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.83, but opened at $1.70. PAVmed shares last traded at $1.75, with a volume of 94,267 shares.

PAVM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of PAVmed in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets began coverage on shares of PAVmed in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of PAVmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Get PAVmed alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.02.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01).

In related news, major shareholder Matthew Sirovich sold 53,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $106,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,938,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,876,594. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 21.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PAVmed during the third quarter valued at about $148,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PAVmed by 179.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 18,787 shares in the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PAVmed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PAVmed by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 416,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 59,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PAVmed by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,768,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after acquiring an additional 36,908 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.28% of the company’s stock.

About PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM)

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead product pipeline includes CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; EsoCheck, an non-invasive cell collection device and DNA biomarkers to detect esophageal cancer precursor; PortIO, an implantable intraosseous vascular access device; and DisappEAR, an antimicrobial resorbable ear tube.

Featured Article: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for PAVmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAVmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.