Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (AVL.TO) (TSE:AVL) Shares Gap Down to $0.11

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (AVL.TO) (TSE:AVL) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.11, but opened at $0.10. Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (AVL.TO) shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 236,500 shares.

The stock has a market cap of C$34.84 million and a PE ratio of -6.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.07.

About Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (AVL.TO) (TSE:AVL)

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of specialty metal and mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on exploring lithium, tantalum, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, tin, rare earth elements, yttrium, and zirconium.

