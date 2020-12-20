Takung Art (NYSE:TKAT) Shares Gap Down to $2.16

Shares of Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSE:TKAT) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.16, but opened at $1.85. Takung Art shares last traded at $2.00, with a volume of 2,869 shares.

The company has a market cap of $25.81 million, a P/E ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.20.

Get Takung Art alerts:

Takung Art (NYSE:TKAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Takung Art had a negative return on equity of 51.57% and a negative net margin of 66.19%. The business had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter.

Takung Art Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates an electronic online platform for artists, art dealers, and art investors to offer and trade in valuable artwork primarily in the People's Republic of China. Its electronic online platform is located at www.takungae.com. The company offers online listing and trading services that allow artists/art dealers/owners to access art trading market where they can engage with a range of investors.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Takung Art Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takung Art and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.