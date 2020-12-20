Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

BAND has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut Bandwidth from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Bandwidth from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bandwidth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet raised Bandwidth from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Bandwidth from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bandwidth presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.25.

NASDAQ:BAND opened at $180.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.21, a current ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -166.77, a P/E/G ratio of 133.54 and a beta of 0.61. Bandwidth has a 52 week low of $50.89 and a 52 week high of $198.60.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $84.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.49 million. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bandwidth will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bandwidth news, Director Douglas A. Suriano sold 234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.90, for a total transaction of $41,160.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,883.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $88,645.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,354 shares in the company, valued at $949,210.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 884 shares of company stock worth $154,110 over the last three months. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Bandwidth by 1.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Bandwidth by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Bandwidth by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bandwidth by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

