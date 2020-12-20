DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Receives $82.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.00.

DVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st.

Get DaVita alerts:

DVA opened at $115.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.08. DaVita has a 1-year low of $62.20 and a 1-year high of $115.74. The company has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.30.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 43.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DaVita will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DaVita news, COO Michael David Staffieri sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $2,743,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 1,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $154,068.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,943,956. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,398,000 after buying an additional 37,375 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of DaVita by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 533,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,567,000 after purchasing an additional 114,536 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of DaVita by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 10,653 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of DaVita by 122.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of DaVita by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.