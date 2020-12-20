Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PGPHF shares. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Partners Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

Shares of PGPHF opened at $1,144.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,048.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $969.44. Partners Group has a 1 year low of $535.00 and a 1 year high of $1,159.80.

Partners Group Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct, secondary, and primary investments across private equity, private real estate, private infrastructure, and private debt. The firm also makes fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in distressed, special situations, later stage, mature, early venture, mid venture, late venture, industry consolidation, buyouts, recapitalizations, emerging growth, and seed capital.

