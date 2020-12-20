ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Receives $12.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.00.
ACCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research upped their price target on ACCO Brands from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded ACCO Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp upgraded ACCO Brands from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised ACCO Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.
In other news, Director Ronald M. Lombardi purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $341,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick Buchenroth sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total value of $84,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 106,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,560.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of ACCO stock opened at $8.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $845.75 million, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.63. ACCO Brands has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $11.38.
ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $444.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.46 million. On average, research analysts predict that ACCO Brands will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.67%.
About ACCO Brands
ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.
Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?
Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.