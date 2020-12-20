ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Receives $12.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

ACCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research upped their price target on ACCO Brands from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded ACCO Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp upgraded ACCO Brands from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised ACCO Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

In other news, Director Ronald M. Lombardi purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $341,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick Buchenroth sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total value of $84,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 106,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,560.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,950,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,313,000 after purchasing an additional 317,450 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,241,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,800,000 after buying an additional 559,716 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 373.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,163,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,358,000 after buying an additional 1,705,931 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,455,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,331,000 after buying an additional 142,587 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 872,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,992,000 after buying an additional 442,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACCO stock opened at $8.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $845.75 million, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.63. ACCO Brands has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $11.38.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $444.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.46 million. On average, research analysts predict that ACCO Brands will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.67%.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

