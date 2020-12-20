ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops drugs, medicines and novel therapeutics for the treatment of patients with oncology, respiratory and inflammatory diseases. The company’s product portfolio includes Varlitinib, ASLAN004, ASLAN002 and ASLAN003 both are in clinical stage. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited is based in Singapore. “

Get ASLAN Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.77. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $2.85. The stock has a market cap of $67.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.49.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts anticipate that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals stock. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 427,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,691 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned about 1.33% of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology and oncology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and a small molecule inhibitor targeting oncology.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (ASLN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.