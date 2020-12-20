Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Antares Pharma from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Antares Pharma from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of Antares Pharma in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.15.

Get Antares Pharma alerts:

Shares of ATRS opened at $3.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $645.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.51 and a beta of 1.41. Antares Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.11 and its 200-day moving average is $2.91.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $40.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.09 million. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 6.64%. Equities research analysts expect that Antares Pharma will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Fred M. Powell bought 16,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $46,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 646,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,425.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Antares Pharma by 93.4% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 21,746 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 10,504 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 28.2% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,276 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 7,329 shares during the period. 38.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

Featured Story: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Antares Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antares Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.