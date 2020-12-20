American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of American Woodmark from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of American Woodmark from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $95.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AMWD opened at $95.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.17 and a 200 day moving average of $82.95. American Woodmark has a 12-month low of $35.30 and a 12-month high of $117.70.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $448.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.50 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Woodmark will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMWD. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of American Woodmark by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,166,000 after purchasing an additional 12,253 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of American Woodmark by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 11,372 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of American Woodmark by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of American Woodmark by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of American Woodmark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $275,000. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

