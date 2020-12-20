Gaming Realms plc (GMR.L) (LON:GMR) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Gaming Realms plc (GMR.L) (LON:GMR)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $21.80, but opened at $21.20. Gaming Realms plc (GMR.L) shares last traded at $21.74, with a volume of 624,431 shares changing hands.

Specifically, insider Michael Buckley sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 20 ($0.26), for a total transaction of £100,000 ($130,650.64).

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 20.20 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 19.01. The firm has a market cap of £60.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.92, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Gaming Realms plc develops, publishes, and licenses mobile gaming content in the United Kingdom, the United States, Sweden, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Licensing and Social Publishing. The Licensing segment is involved in brand and content licensing to partners.

