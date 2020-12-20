Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ GRVY opened at $207.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.78 and a beta of -0.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.72. Gravity has a 1-year low of $21.49 and a 1-year high of $207.59.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Gravity by 1.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Gravity by 1,525.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Gravity during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Gravity by 9.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Gravity by 5.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.52% of the company’s stock.

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops, publishes, and distributes online games in South Korea, Japan, the United States, Canada, Taiwan, the Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, Hong Kong, and internationally. It offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Requiem, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II, as well as Ragnarok Clicker, a Web browser-based role-playing game.

