Bank First (NYSE:BFC) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

Bank First (NYSE:BFC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

BFC has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank First from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Bank First from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th.

Bank First stock opened at $69.38 on Friday. Bank First has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $71.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.53.

Bank First (NYSE:BFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $28.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.70 million.

In related news, Director Robert W. Holmes sold 20,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total value of $1,282,626.74.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank First during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Bank First by 21,691.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 103,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 103,469 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank First by 10.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bank First by 6.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 119,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,028,000 after purchasing an additional 7,165 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank First by 0.4% during the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 44,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period.

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin. The company offers demand, time, and savings deposits; checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

