Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on APRE. Zacks Investment Research raised Aprea Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Aprea Therapeutics from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Aprea Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.17.

Get Aprea Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ APRE opened at $25.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $549.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 0.36. Aprea Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $19.67 and a twelve month high of $53.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.24 and its 200 day moving average is $27.60.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.18. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aprea Therapeutics will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ventures Iv L.P. 5Am sold 175,000 shares of Aprea Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $4,427,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Aprea Therapeutics by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Aprea Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Aprea Therapeutics by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aprea Therapeutics

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. Its lead product candidate is APR-246, a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes and acute myeloid leukemia.

See Also: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Aprea Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aprea Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.