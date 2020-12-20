SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.00 Per Share

Brokerages predict that SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) will post earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for SCYNEXIS’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.86) and the lowest is ($1.14). SCYNEXIS posted earnings of ($1.80) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that SCYNEXIS will report full year earnings of ($2.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.35) to ($1.88). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($3.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.38) to ($2.62). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SCYNEXIS.

Get SCYNEXIS alerts:

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.72.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.63.

SCYX stock opened at $6.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $67.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.70. SCYNEXIS has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $12.10. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.07 and a 200-day moving average of $6.26.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in SCYNEXIS by 427.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 27,800 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in SCYNEXIS by 340.0% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 88,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 68,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in SCYNEXIS during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in SCYNEXIS by 263.3% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 545,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 395,000 shares during the period.

SCYNEXIS Company Profile

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers therapies for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It is developing its lead product candidate, ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SCYNEXIS (SCYX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SCYNEXIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCYNEXIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.