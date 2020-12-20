FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Issued By Oppenheimer

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gilead Sciences in a report released on Thursday, December 17th. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $7.24 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.26. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ FY2022 earnings at $7.66 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.52 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.20 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.36.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $59.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.95. The company has a market cap of $74.06 billion, a PE ratio of 60.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.52. Gilead Sciences has a 52-week low of $57.04 and a 52-week high of $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 66.5% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth $30,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth $28,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 215.3% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 333.1% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

