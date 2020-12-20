Zacks: Analysts Expect Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) to Announce $0.85 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) to report earnings of $0.85 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Realty Income’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the lowest is $0.81. Realty Income reported earnings of $0.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Realty Income will report full-year earnings of $3.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.47. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.56. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Realty Income.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.28). Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $404.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

O has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Scotiabank raised Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 9,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $552,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,757 shares in the company, valued at $599,079.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Realty Income during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Realty Income during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Realty Income during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in Realty Income by 714.3% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O stock opened at $59.52 on Thursday. Realty Income has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $84.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.99.

The business also recently declared a jan 21 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a $0.2345 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous jan 21 dividend of $0.23. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 84.64%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

