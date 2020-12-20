Piper Sandler Raises Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Price Target to $181.00

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $169.00 to $181.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ALNY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $182.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a hold rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $153.00.

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $142.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.79. The stock has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.19 and a beta of 1.50. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $84.97 and a 1-year high of $167.33.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.66) by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $125.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.05 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.19% and a negative return on equity of 65.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.50) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Phillip A. Sharp sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total transaction of $3,746,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 265,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,174,905.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $135,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,229,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 210,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,672,000 after buying an additional 6,789 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after purchasing an additional 14,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

