BidaskClub Upgrades Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ALXN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a neutral rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Wedbush downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $151.26.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $156.75 on Thursday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $72.67 and a fifty-two week high of $160.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.81.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.64. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Tanisha Carino sold 1,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total value of $187,057.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,155,688.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALXN. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 130.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 11,603 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 488,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,852,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $355,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,000,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,459,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 41.7% during the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

