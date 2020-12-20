Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

AGIO has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $72.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.18.

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $33.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.81. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $27.77 and a twelve month high of $56.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.02.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.07). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.63% and a negative net margin of 170.65%. The company had revenue of $34.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.81) earnings per share. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -4.53 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGIO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3,306.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,648,000 after buying an additional 138,850 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 137,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,362,000 after acquiring an additional 20,700 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 8,326.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 40,381 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 35.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 5,302 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1,186.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA, an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

