Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ADAP. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.

ADAP opened at $4.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $638.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.71. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $13.40.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.94% and a negative net margin of 3,858.14%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO William C. Bertrand, Jr. acquired 207,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.69 per share, with a total value of $142,830.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,183,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 59.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,523,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,263,000 after purchasing an additional 945,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $3,768,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,383,000. 99.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

