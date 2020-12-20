Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd. (OMM.V) (CVE:OMM) Shares Gap Up to $0.31

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd. (OMM.V) (CVE:OMM) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.31, but opened at $0.40. Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd. (OMM.V) shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 19,500 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.38. The firm has a market cap of C$44.59 million and a P/E ratio of -37.00.

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd. (OMM.V) Company Profile

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd., a junior resource company, explores for and develops mineral resources in Canada. Its flag ship project is the Wingdam gold project located in the prolific Barkerville gold camp in central British Columbia; and the Fraser Canyon project in the province of British Columbia.

