Jupiter Wellness (NASDAQ:JUPW) Shares Gap Up to $6.09

Shares of Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.09, but opened at $7.10. Jupiter Wellness shares last traded at $6.51, with a volume of 4,725 shares.

Jupiter Wellness Company Profile (NASDAQ:JUPW)

Jupiter Wellness, Inc operates as a hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) consumer product development company. It develops various therapeutic and medical use for CBD in the treatment of various ailment and diseases, such as cancer, arthritis, anxiety, insomnia, psoriasis, chronic pain, and others. The company markets CBD-infused sun care lotion formulas containing various sun protection factors under the CaniSun brand.

