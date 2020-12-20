IAA (NYSE:IAA) Hits New 1-Year High at $65.49

IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $65.49 and last traded at $65.49, with a volume of 600 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.83.

IAA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Northcoast Research lowered IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Truist upped their price objective on IAA from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on IAA from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IAA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.75.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.54. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.68.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. IAA had a negative return on equity of 246.98% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $338.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IAA, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of IAA by 15.2% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in IAA by 1.2% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in IAA by 3.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in IAA by 5.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in IAA during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000.

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's multi-channel platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of customers, provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

