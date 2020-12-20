IAA (NYSE:IAA) Hits New 1-Year High at $65.49

IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $65.49 and last traded at $65.49, with a volume of 600 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.83.
IAA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Northcoast Research lowered IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Truist upped their price objective on IAA from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on IAA from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IAA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.75.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.54. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.68.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of IAA by 15.2% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in IAA by 1.2% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in IAA by 3.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in IAA by 5.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in IAA during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000.
About IAA (NYSE:IAA)
IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's multi-channel platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of customers, provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.
