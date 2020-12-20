PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. TheStreet upgraded PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.88.

Shares of PFLT opened at $10.32 on Friday. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $12.67. The company has a market cap of $400.11 million, a P/E ratio of 46.91 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The asset manager reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $21.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.15 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Samuel L. Katz sold 7,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $79,374.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,475. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Samuel L. Katz sold 17,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.85, for a total value of $187,705.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 507,614 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,284,000 after acquiring an additional 20,082 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,222 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 363,381 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 43,385 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 303,295 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 48,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 228,677 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 14,724 shares in the last quarter. 32.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

