BidaskClub Lowers RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) to Hold

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of RBB Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Stephens began coverage on shares of RBB Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of RBB Bancorp from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. RBB Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.17.

NASDAQ RBB opened at $15.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. RBB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $21.90. The company has a market capitalization of $304.07 million, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.91 and its 200-day moving average is $13.30.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $29.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 357.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $195,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 45.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. 32.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

