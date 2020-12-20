Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

IEA has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from $6.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th.

IEA stock opened at $12.70 on Friday. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $14.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.42 million, a PE ratio of 211.70 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.11.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.16. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.99%. As a group, analysts forecast that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP raised its position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 1,324.7% during the third quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 1,068,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after acquiring an additional 993,505 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 11.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Company Profile

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through various subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

