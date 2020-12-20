BidaskClub Upgrades Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) to “Sell”

Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tribune Publishing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Tribune Publishing stock opened at $12.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $460.32 million, a PE ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.19. Tribune Publishing has a twelve month low of $4.91 and a twelve month high of $13.90.

Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Tribune Publishing had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $188.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.00 million. Research analysts expect that Tribune Publishing will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPCO. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Tribune Publishing by 876.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 935,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,585,000 after buying an additional 839,452 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Tribune Publishing by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 5,705 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Tribune Publishing by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Tribune Publishing during the 2nd quarter worth $901,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Tribune Publishing by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period. 60.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tribune Publishing Company Profile

Tribune Publishing Company, together with subsidiaries, publishes newspapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, M and X. It publishes daily newspapers, weekly newspapers, and niche publications and direct mails; and operates local websites and mobile applications. The company also provides various digital marketing services, which include the development of mobile websites, search engine marketing and optimization, social media account management, and content marketing for its customers' web presence for small to medium size businesses.

