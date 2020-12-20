Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) versus SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Head to Head Analysis

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) and SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha and SSP Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha 2.70% 13.13% 3.45% SSP Group N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha and SSP Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha 0 0 0 0 N/A SSP Group 1 6 1 0 2.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha and SSP Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha $15.35 billion 0.26 $286.40 million N/A N/A SSP Group $3.57 billion 0.50 $162.00 million $0.37 10.81

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha has higher revenue and earnings than SSP Group.

Risk and Volatility

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SSP Group has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha beats SSP Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Company Profile

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha provides sea, land, and air transportation services worldwide. The company offers various logistics services, including liner trading services, such as container shipping, and terminal and stevedoring services for containerships, car carriers, and cruise ships; and air cargo transportation services. It also provides bulk shipping services comprising transport services for finished automobiles, heavy construction machines, and used cars; transportation services for bulk freight, which include iron ore, coal, and wood chips; and transportation services for crude oil, petroleum products, petrochemical products and other liquid chemicals, liquefied natural gas, and ammonia for oil, petrochemical, and energy companies. In addition, the company is involved in the upstream areas of the supply chain for oil and natural gas. Further, it operates Asuka II, a luxury cruise ship; and manages commercial and residential buildings. The company was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

SSP Group Company Profile

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and sports stadia and shopping areas. It operates approximately 550 brands in approximately 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

