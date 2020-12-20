$375.50 Million in Sales Expected for Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) to announce sales of $375.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sportsman’s Warehouse’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $372.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $378.40 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse reported sales of $258.15 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse will report full-year sales of $1.39 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sportsman’s Warehouse.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.24. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 46.84% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $385.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $13.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Sportsman’s Warehouse presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.10.

Shares of SPWH opened at $12.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.50. The company has a market cap of $542.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.85. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $18.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

