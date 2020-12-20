Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) PT Raised to $22.00

Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at TD Securities from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 83.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MRETF. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Martinrea International from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Martinrea International from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Martinrea International from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Martinrea International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Martinrea International from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of Martinrea International stock opened at $12.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.42. Martinrea International has a 12-month low of $3.98 and a 12-month high of $12.26.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

