Qualigen Therapeutics (QLGN) versus The Competition Financial Analysis

Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ: QLGN) is one of 778 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Qualigen Therapeutics to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.6% of Qualigen Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.2% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.4% of Qualigen Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Qualigen Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qualigen Therapeutics N/A N/A -146.15% Qualigen Therapeutics Competitors -3,661.65% -191.78% -31.64%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Qualigen Therapeutics and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Qualigen Therapeutics N/A -$1.67 million -0.13 Qualigen Therapeutics Competitors $1.94 billion $220.32 million -3.24

Qualigen Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Qualigen Therapeutics. Qualigen Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Qualigen Therapeutics has a beta of -0.57, indicating that its stock price is 157% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Qualigen Therapeutics’ peers have a beta of 0.54, indicating that their average stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Qualigen Therapeutics and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qualigen Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Qualigen Therapeutics Competitors 7589 20568 38752 1577 2.50

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 29.99%. Given Qualigen Therapeutics’ peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Qualigen Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Qualigen Therapeutics peers beat Qualigen Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Qualigen Therapeutics

Qualigen, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops novel therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. It offers FastPack, a rapid diagnostic testing system; ALAN, a DNA coated gold nanoparticle cancer drug candidate that targets various cancers; AS1411 for treating viral-based infectious diseases; RAS-F3, a small-molecule RAS oncogene protein-protein inhibitor that blocks RAS mutations and inhibits tumor formation; and STARS blood cleansing system, a DNA/RNA-based treatment device that removes tumor-produced compounds and viruses from a patient's blood. Qualigen, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Carlsbad, California.

