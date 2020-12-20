Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $234.01 Million

Equities research analysts expect Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) to announce sales of $234.01 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Coeur Mining’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $215.70 million to $252.31 million. Coeur Mining posted sales of $195.04 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coeur Mining will report full-year sales of $791.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $772.80 million to $809.46 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $974.44 million, with estimates ranging from $886.00 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Coeur Mining.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Coeur Mining had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 34.20%. The company had revenue of $229.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.68 million.

CDE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Noble Financial raised Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital lowered Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub raised Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.64.

In other Coeur Mining news, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 50,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Also, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 15,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $117,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDE. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,492,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Coeur Mining by 543.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,391,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,652,000 after buying an additional 2,020,060 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Coeur Mining by 7.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,765,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,388,000 after buying an additional 1,564,783 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining during the third quarter valued at about $6,707,000. Finally, Lansdowne Partners UK LLP purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining during the third quarter valued at about $6,523,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CDE opened at $9.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Coeur Mining has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $11.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.26.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 112,520 net acres located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine covers an area of approximately 16,494 net acres situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 90,156 net acres located in British Columbia, Canada.

