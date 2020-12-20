Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYB) Upgraded by TheStreet to “C-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYB) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of LBTYB opened at $24.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.70. Liberty Global has a 12 month low of $15.98 and a 12 month high of $58.31.
Liberty Global Company Profile
