Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYB) Upgraded by TheStreet to “C-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYB) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of LBTYB opened at $24.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.70. Liberty Global has a 12 month low of $15.98 and a 12 month high of $58.31.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers Wi-Fi and Internet services, such as email, address book, and parental controls; security; online storage solutions and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

